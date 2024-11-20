World

UN Nuclear Chief Welcomes Iran's 'Concrete Step' On Uranium Stockpile

By
A lot of work still needed to be done said Grossi
A lot of work still needed to be done said Grossi AFP

UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi on Wednesday welcomed Iran's "concrete step" on agreeing to cap its stockpile of highly enriched uranium after Tehran implemented preparatory steps to stop adding to its inventory.

"I think this is ... a concrete step in the right direction -- we have a fact which has been verified by us," Grossi told reporters in Vienna.

"I attach importance to the fact that for the first time... since the distancing of Iran from its past obligations, they are taking a different direction," he said.

But he said he could "not exclude" that Iran's commitment might falter "as a result of further developments".

The comments by Grossi came after Western powers submitted a resolution censuring Iran for its poor cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to its board meeting.

Earlier Wednesday, Grossi said "a lot" of work still needed to be done, while urging countries to "avoid unnecessary escalations, in particular, in a region that has suffered too much".

Last week, Grossi travelled to Tehran for talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian and other top officials.

During the meeting, Iran agreed to freeze its sensitive stock of near weapons-grade uranium enriched up to 60 percent.

According to the IAEA, Tehran is the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to 60 percent, a short step from the 90 percent level needed for atomic weapons.

Iran has always denied seeking a nuclear weapon.

Tensions between Iran and the agency have repeatedly flared since a 2015 deal curbing Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief fell apart.

In recent years, Tehran has decreased its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) by ramping up its nuclear activities, deactivating surveillance devices to monitor the nuclear programme and barring UN inspectors.

Most Read
Russia's war against Ukraine is in its third year

Russian Lawmaker Warns US Long-Range Weapon Policy Risks 'World War 3'

Pro-democracy activist Lee Yue-Shun, one of only two to walk away from the high-profile security case, attended the trial every day in carefully coordinated outfits
Acquitted 'Hong Kong 47' Defendant Sees Freedom As Responsibility
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos at Malacanang Palace in Manila
US, Philippines Sign Deal On Sharing Military Information
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) has long called for US President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of the missiles in Russia
U.S. Closes Kyiv Embassy Amid Warning Of Significant Air Attack
The 64-year-old former heart surgeon was a prominent TV personality championed by Oprah Winfrey
Trump Appoints TV Celebrity 'Dr. Oz' To Key US Health Post
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics