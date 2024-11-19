Business

Walmart Lifts Full-year Forecast After Strong Q3

By
Shares of Walmart rose as it reported higher profits and lifted its forecast
Shares of Walmart rose as it reported higher profits and lifted its forecast AFP

Walmart reported a jump in third-quarter profits Tuesday behind solid US sales and gains in its e-commerce business as the retail behemoth lifted its full-year financial forecast.

The big-box chain reported quarterly profits of $4.6 billion, about 10 times the level of the year-ago earnings, which were marred by losses on equity investments.

Revenues rose 5.5 percent to $169.6 billion.

Walmart's US business, which accounts for about two-thirds of revenues, enjoyed a solid 5.3 percent gain in comparable store sales.

The company also reported a 27 percent jump in its global e-commerce, which translated into smaller losses for a category that is still not profitable.

While Walmart pointed to "broad-based strength across merchandise categories," it gained market share "primarily" from upper-income households.

Walmart has generally turned in good profits in recent years as US consumers have been hit by rising inflation, with more higher-income shoppers turning to the chain amid affordability concerns.

Still, the latest batch of results points to improvements in general merchandise, a discretionary category that suffered during the worst of the inflationary period. Walmart pointed to home and toys as two categories that enjoyed recovery.

"Walmart is still holding onto the vast majority of the gains it has made," said Neil Saunders of GlobalData.

"Yes, there are concerns that as prices and incomes rebalance, some of these new shoppers may drift away," he added. "Even if this happens, we believe it will only do so at the margins as many households currently say they intend to stick with Walmart for everyday essentials such as cleaning products and basic personal care."

The company increased its full-year profit forecast to a range of $2.42 to $2.47 per share, lifting its midpoint of the prior range by five and a half cents.

Shares jumped 3.9 percent in pre-market trading.

Tags
Walmart
Most Read
Russia's war against Ukraine is in its third year

Russian Lawmaker Warns US Long-Range Weapon Policy Risks 'World War 3'

Pro-democracy activist Lee Yue-Shun, one of only two to walk away from the high-profile security case, attended the trial every day in carefully coordinated outfits
Acquitted 'Hong Kong 47' Defendant Sees Freedom As Responsibility
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos at Malacanang Palace in Manila
US, Philippines Sign Deal On Sharing Military Information
Extensive bombardment has devastated the southern suburbs of Beirut, Hezbollah's main bastion
US Envoy Says End To Israel-Hezbollah War 'Within Grasp'
Outgoing US President Joe Biden has been trying to shore up his international legacy
Biden In 'Historic' Pledge For Poor Nations Ahead Of Trump Return
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics