World

N. Korean Leader Orders 'Mass Production' Of Suicide Attack Drones

By
This picture taken on October 17, 2024 and released by Korean Central News Agency shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) visiting the command of the 2nd Corps of the Korean People's Army
This picture taken on October 17, 2024 and released by Korean Central News Agency shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) visiting the command of the 2nd Corps of the Korean People's Army AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the "mass production" of suicide attack drones, state media reported on Friday, after he witnessed a test of the weapons system a day earlier.

Kim oversaw the tests of drones designed to hit both land and sea targets, produced by North Korea's Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex (UATC).

"He underscored the need to build a serial production system as early as possible and go into full-scale mass production," Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"Suicide drones" are explosive-carrying unmanned drones designed to be deliberately crashed into enemy targets, effectively acting as guided missiles.

Pyongyang unveiled its suicide drones for the first time in August, with experts saying the capability may be attributable to the country's deepening alliance with Russia.

Thursday's test saw the drones "precisely" hit targets after flying along predetermined paths, KCNA reported.

"The suicide attack drones to be used within different striking ranges are to perform a mission to precisely attack any enemy targets on the ground and in the sea," the agency said.

Kim said the drones were an "easy to use... component of striking power" due to their relatively low production cost and expansive range of applications, as per KCNA.

He said the North had "recently attached importance" to developing unmanned hardware systems and to integrating them with the country's overall military strategy.

Experts said the drones -- in images released by state media in August -- looked similar to the Israeli-made "HAROP" suicide drone, Russian-made "Lancet-3" and Israeli "HERO 30".

North Korea may have acquired these technologies from Russia, which in turn likely obtained them from Iran -- with Tehran itself suspected of accessing them through hacking or theft from Israel.

In 2022, Pyongyang sent drones across the border that Seoul's military was unable to shoot down, saying they were too small.

South Korea launched a drone operation command last year to better address the growing threat.

And earlier this year, Pyongyang accused Seoul of violating its sovereignty by flying drones over its territory to drop propaganda leaflets.

South Korea's military has denied the allegation.

In October, the North amended its constitution to define South Korea as a "hostile" state, an illustration of a sharp deterioration in ties since Kim in January declared Seoul his country's "principal enemy".

The North has continued to carry out UN sanctions-defying ballistic missile tests, and in October blew up roads and railways linking it to the South.

Tags
North korea, Kim jong un
Most Read
Trump sought the industry's backing during his campaign with a pledge to make the United States a 'world capital' of crypto

Trump Victory Signals Golden Era For Crypto Industry

Three decades on from independence, Kyrgyzstan is still dealing with the consequences of the Cold War nuclear arms race
Toxic Towns In Kyrgyzstan Battling Radioactive Danger
The euro hit a one-year dollar low on Tuesday, dropping below $1.06
Global Stocks Slip As Markets Take Post-US Election Breather
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the recent performance of US economy had been the best of any major economy in the world
Fed Chair Calls US The Best-performing Major Economy In The World
A clean sweep of the US presidency and Congress is not unusual, Donald Trump in his first term and his Democratic predecessors Joe Biden and Barack Obama also benefiting from majorities at the start of their presidencies
Republicans Complete Power Takeover With House Majority
Editor's Pick
Zairian people perform a dance in Kinshasa on October 30, 1974 before The Rumble in the Jungle between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman

Rumble In The Jungle Remembered After 50 Years

A recent aeriel shot of the devastated centre of Vovchansk
U.S.

'Wiped Off The Face Of The Earth': How Russia Erased A Ukrainian City

South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow, eastern Ireland is running a course in the subject

'Serious Business': Influencer Degree Launches In Ireland

Coral bleaching -- such as that seen here around Lizard Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef -- happens when the water is too warm
U.S.

Global Coral Bleaching Event Biggest On Record: US Agency

Real Time Analytics