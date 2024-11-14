GOP Secures House Majority, Completes Power Trifecta

Republicans have secured full control of the federal government, maintaining their majority in the House while capturing both the Senate and the presidency – completing a governing trifecta. This has happened for the first since 2018 after Donald Trump defeated Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a landmark win in the 2024 election.

Despite the control, House Republicans could face some challenges as they craft a legislative agenda focused on tax cuts and other key priorities due to their slim majority in the House. It could also complicate Speaker Mike Johnson's efforts to retain his position in the January floor vote.

The GOP successfully defended several vulnerable incumbents over the past week and gained new seats in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Colorado.

Representative Juan Ciscomani's victory in Arizona's sixth district late Wednesday secured the GOP's hold on the House majority, pushing them past the 218-seat threshold. With nine races still uncalled by the Associated Press, Republicans have flipped six seats since Election Day, while Democrats have gained just one.

"They said it couldn't be done. But the American people have spoken," National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Richard Hudson (R., N.C.) said in a statement released after Ciscomani's win. "As Chairman of the NRCC it has been my mission since Day One to hold our House majority. Today it is clear that we accomplished that mission."

Republicans lost a handful of seats in New York and California. House control has been on a knife's edge for months, with GOP leaders outwardly confident but privately concerned over lagging fundraising compared to Democrats. Unlike in 2022, Republicans tempered their election night expectations, focusing their campaign message on border security and the economy, hoping to pressure vulnerable Democrats.

Partisan redistricting has significantly shrunk the number of competitive districts, leaving just a dozen or so true battlegrounds on each side. This trend has made large majorities a thing of the past. However, Republicans benefited this cycle from a more cautious Democratic redistricting map in New York and a GOP-friendly map in North Carolina, which helped counterbalance Democratic advances in other areas.

"There's only about 45 seats in the country that are truly competitive. ... And so each one of them is very competitive and very expensive and our candidates are great," Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) told POLITICO before Election Day.

A key difference in this year's campaigns was the GOP's strategic approach to candidate recruitment and primary support. House Republicans collaborated closely with Trump, strategically backing candidates deemed most likely to succeed in the general election. This targeted effort by the party's campaign arm proved effective, contributing significantly to their electoral success.