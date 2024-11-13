U.S. Politics

Trump Taps Four Senior Campaign Advisers For Senior White House Roles

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday named four of his top campaign advisers to take key roles within the White House when he returns to office in January. Dan Scavino, Stephen Miller, James Blair and Taylor Budowich will take on the roles, Trump said in the statement.

"Dan, Stephen, James, and Taylor were 'best in class' advisors on my winning campaign, and I know they will honorably serve the American people in the White House," he said. "They will continue to work hard to Make America Great Again in their respective new roles."

Miller has been appointed assistant to the president, deputy chief of staff for policy, and homeland security adviser. Blair, who served as the political director for the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, will take on the role of assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for legislative, political, and public affairs.

Scavino will serve as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff, while Budowich has been designated assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel.

Trump has quickly moved to finalize his Cabinet and senior staff appointments this week following his election victory.

He also named Elon Musk to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency ("DOGE") alongside Vivek Ramaswamy. Pete Hegseth, a combat veteran and Fox News host, was tapped as Secretary of Defense, while former Cabinet Secretary William McGinley will serve as White House Counsel.

