Trump Touts Swing-State Victories In Speech To House Republicans

President-elect Donald Trump addressed a gathering of House Republicans in Washington on Wednesday morning ahead of his scheduled meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Speaking to officials, Trump boasted about the decisive victories in key swing states over Vice President Kamala Harris in last week's election, emphasizing the significant shift of traditionally Democratic strongholds toward the Republican Party.

"We won it every way, all seven swing states, by a lot," Trump reportedly told the crowd.

Trump once again returns to the White House after a total of 312 votes compared with Vice-President Kamala Harris's 226. A candidate needs 270 to win the White House.

During his speech Wednesday, Trump suggested that "next time, if we go up even a fraction of what we went up," Republicans could flip states like New Jersey, New York and California.

Trump won the swing states of Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada.

Before the meeting, House Speaker Mike Johnson called President-elect Donald Trump the "comeback king" to House Republicans, CNN reported, citing a source in the closed-door meeting.

"We rode his wave" Johnson told GOP lawmakers. "The coattails are enormous."

Trump arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday, preparing to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House. The visit marks a customary step in the peaceful transfer of power — a tradition Trump notably skipped during the last transition four years ago.

President Joe Biden has pledged to ensure a smooth transition to the incoming Trump administration, despite spending over a year campaigning for reelection and warning against Trump as a threat to democracy and national values. Biden exited the race in July, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his preferred successor.