U.S. Politics

Trump Touts Swing-State Victories In Speech To House Republicans

By
Donald Trump has accepted Joe Biden's invitation to visit the White House
AFP

President-elect Donald Trump addressed a gathering of House Republicans in Washington on Wednesday morning ahead of his scheduled meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Speaking to officials, Trump boasted about the decisive victories in key swing states over Vice President Kamala Harris in last week's election, emphasizing the significant shift of traditionally Democratic strongholds toward the Republican Party.

"We won it every way, all seven swing states, by a lot," Trump reportedly told the crowd.

Trump once again returns to the White House after a total of 312 votes compared with Vice-President Kamala Harris's 226. A candidate needs 270 to win the White House.

During his speech Wednesday, Trump suggested that "next time, if we go up even a fraction of what we went up," Republicans could flip states like New Jersey, New York and California.

Trump won the swing states of Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada.

Before the meeting, House Speaker Mike Johnson called President-elect Donald Trump the "comeback king" to House Republicans, CNN reported, citing a source in the closed-door meeting.

"We rode his wave" Johnson told GOP lawmakers. "The coattails are enormous."

Trump arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday, preparing to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House. The visit marks a customary step in the peaceful transfer of power — a tradition Trump notably skipped during the last transition four years ago.

President Joe Biden has pledged to ensure a smooth transition to the incoming Trump administration, despite spending over a year campaigning for reelection and warning against Trump as a threat to democracy and national values. Biden exited the race in July, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his preferred successor.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Trump sought the industry's backing during his campaign with a pledge to make the United States a 'world capital' of crypto

Trump Victory Signals Golden Era For Crypto Industry

President Donald Trump had a controversial relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin
Kremlin Refutes Claims Of Trump-Putin Discussion On Ukraine Conflict De-escalation
Before it was clear he would win the election, Donald Trump initially made the unfounded claim that police were responding to 'massive cheating' in Philadelphia
Election Fraud Claims Go Silent After Trump Win
Three decades on from independence, Kyrgyzstan is still dealing with the consequences of the Cold War nuclear arms race
Toxic Towns In Kyrgyzstan Battling Radioactive Danger
The euro hit a one-year dollar low on Tuesday, dropping below $1.06
Global Stocks Slip As Markets Take Post-US Election Breather
Editor's Pick
Zairian people perform a dance in Kinshasa on October 30, 1974 before The Rumble in the Jungle between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman

Rumble In The Jungle Remembered After 50 Years

A recent aeriel shot of the devastated centre of Vovchansk
U.S.

'Wiped Off The Face Of The Earth': How Russia Erased A Ukrainian City

South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow, eastern Ireland is running a course in the subject

'Serious Business': Influencer Degree Launches In Ireland

Coral bleaching -- such as that seen here around Lizard Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef -- happens when the water is too warm
U.S.

Global Coral Bleaching Event Biggest On Record: US Agency

Real Time Analytics