North Korea Approves Landmark Mutual Defense Pact With Russia

In a landmark move, North Korea has approved a mutual defence treaty with Russia, state media announced Tuesday. This comes amid growing international concern as North Korean soldiers joined Moscow's war with Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a decree on Monday endorsing the Treaty of Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships with Russia. The agreement will come into force upon the exchange of ratification documents between the two nations, as reported by North Korea's state news agency, KCNA.

The treaty reportedly states that both nations will be committed to provide immediate military assistance to one another, using "all means" necessary in the event of "aggression."

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that about 11,000 North Korean soldiers are in the region. Just days later, The New York Times reported Sunday some 50,000 Russia and North Korean troops were taking part in the assault.

"Mostly, the tasks are defined as the second echelon of defense. In the Kursk region, these are direct combat operations," a Ukrainian commander told CNN Sunday. "These groups will be directly involved in combat operations in the short term on the territory of Ukraine. They are highly likely to emerge in the occupied territories of Ukraine as well."

Moscow and Pyongyang are yet to directly comment on the presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia.

Last week, Zelensky expressed frustration that world leaders are not heeding his urgent calls for long-range weapons as Ukraine faces a "new wave of escalation," involving what he described as "the army of another state" joining the war against his country.

Uncertainty over Ukraine's future grew further as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January. While Trump vowed to end the conflict in "24 hours," NATO allies and Kyiv are concerned about a potential shift in U.S. policy.

During the campaign, Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, questioned the level of U.S. commitment to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, reports that President-elect Donald Trump is considering Florida Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state have added to concerns about the future of U.S. support for Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Rubio was among 15 Republican senators who voted against a $95 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which ultimately passed in April to support the country in its fight against Russia.

The Ukraine crisis will be a top priority for Rubio. In recent interviews, he emphasized that Ukraine should pursue a negotiated settlement with Russia instead of prioritizing the recovery of all territories seized by Moscow over the past decade.

"I'm not on Russia's side - but unfortunately the reality of it is that the way the war in Ukraine is going to end is with a negotiated settlement," Rubio said in September.