U.S.

First Artwork By Humanoid Robot Sells For $1.3m

By
Ultra-realistic AI robot Ai-Da is designed to resemble a human woman with a face, large eyes and a brown wig
Ultra-realistic AI robot Ai-Da is designed to resemble a human woman with a face, large eyes and a brown wig AFP

A portrait of English mathematician Alan Turing became the first artwork by a humanoid robot to be sold at auction, fetching $1,320,000 on Thursday.

The 2.2 metre (7.5 feet) portrait "A.I. God" by "Ai-Da", the world's first ultra-realistic robot artist, smashed pre-sale expectations of $180,000 when it went under the hammer at London auction house Sotheby's Digital Art Sale.

"Today's record-breaking sale price for the first artwork by a humanoid robot artist to go up for auction marks a moment in the history of modern and contemporary art and reflects the growing intersection between A.I. technology and the global art market," said the auction house.

Ai-Da Robot, which uses AI to speak, said: "The key value of my work is its capacity to serve as a catalyst for dialogue about emerging technologies."

Ai-Da added that a "portrait of pioneer Alan Turing invites viewers to reflect on the god-like nature of AI and computing while considering the ethical and societal implications of these advancements."

The ultra-realistic robot, one of the most advanced in the world, is designed to resemble a human woman with a face, large eyes and a brown wig.

Ai-Da is named after Ada Lovelace, the world's first computer programmer and was devised by Aidan Meller, a specialist in modern and contemporary art.

"The greatest artists in history grappled with their period of time, and both celebrated and questioned society's shifts," said Meller.

"Ai-Da Robot as technology, is the perfect artist today to discuss the current developments with technology and its unfolding legacy," he added.

Ai-Da generates ideas through conversations with members of the studio, and suggested creating an image of Turing during a discussion about "A.I. for good".

The robot was then asked what style, colour, content, tone and texture to use, before using cameras in its eyes to look at a picture of Turing and create the painting.

Meller led the team that created Ai-Da with artificial intelligence specialists at the universities of Oxford and Birmingham in England.

Meller said Turing, who made his name as a World War II codebreaker, mathematician and early computer scientist, had raised concerns about the use of AI in the 1950s.

The artwork's "muted tones and broken facial planes" seemingly suggested "the struggles Turing warned we will face when it comes to managing AI", he said.

Ai-Da's works were "ethereal and haunting" and "continue to question where the power of AI will take us, and the global race to harness its power", he added.

Most Read
Trump has vowed to impose new import tariffs

What Impact Will Trump Have On The World Economy?

Published in September, ex-ECB chief Mario Draghi's report raised the alarm over Europe's failure to keep up with the United States
After Trump Win, EU Leaders Tackle 'Urgent' Reform Agenda
NATO allies are bracing for Donald Trump's return to the White House after his victory in the US election
'Going To Be Rough': NATO Braces For Trump's Return
The plight of ailing VW highlights Germany's economic challenges
German Big Business Calls For Early Vote, Economic Vision
Donald Trump has said he would hike tariffs on imports by between 10 and 20 percent
Low Taxes, High Tariffs: What A Trump Victory Means For The US Economy
Editor's Pick
Zairian people perform a dance in Kinshasa on October 30, 1974 before The Rumble in the Jungle between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman

Rumble In The Jungle Remembered After 50 Years

A recent aeriel shot of the devastated centre of Vovchansk
U.S.

'Wiped Off The Face Of The Earth': How Russia Erased A Ukrainian City

South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow, eastern Ireland is running a course in the subject

'Serious Business': Influencer Degree Launches In Ireland

Coral bleaching -- such as that seen here around Lizard Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef -- happens when the water is too warm
U.S.

Global Coral Bleaching Event Biggest On Record: US Agency

Real Time Analytics