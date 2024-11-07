U.S.

Raging Mountain Fire Remains 0% Contained, Forces Thousands To Flee In California

By
Wildfire
This image is of the Lone Camp Volunteer Fire Department fire fighter Joe Crawford as he fights a wildfire on September 1, 2011 in Graford, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

A powerful wildfire, driven by strong winds, continued to sweep through a community northwest of Los Angeles for a second day on Thursday, forcing thousands to evacuate northwest of Malibu and also destroying dozens of homes within hours.

The wildfire initially ignited around 8:50 a.m. on South Mountain near Moorpark, close to the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon Road and Bradley Road, as reported by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Named the Mountain Fire, the blaze scorched more than 14,000 acres in Ventura County. It threatened 3,500 structures across suburban neighborhoods, ranches, and farmland near Camarillo, according to a statement from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Ventura County Fire Department also said that at least 800 firefighters where battling to contain the fire, however, they made zero progress.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for heightened fire risk, despite winds expected to decrease by Thursday night.

"That fire will spread faster up just because fire moves upwards," Climate scientist Dr. Josh Fisher from Chapman University said, according to CBS News, while talking about the multiple factors that combined to drive the wildfire's rapid spread, propelling it up hillsides and through neighborhoods across Ventura County. "So, we've got these conditions of the topography, the wind and the plants — and also close to roads and human property — all just kind of coming together to make this a lot worse than it could've been if the winds were calm, the vegetation was wet." Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the wildfire.

On Wednesday, Ventura County fire officials shared videos on X as the wildfire engulfed structures and homes, triggering the evacuation of more than 10,000 people.

"Every law enforcement agency available, every helicopter, every fixed-wing aircraft, everything we've been able to get ahold of is here fighting this fire," Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner said. "And it is moving at a dangerous rate of spread."

Dozens of schools in Ventura County have closed due to the Mountain Fire, with some campuses shutting down due to poor air quality from the wildfire and others due to power shutoffs by utilities aiming to reduce wildfire risks. Schools that remain open are taking precautions, such as keeping students indoors, as smoke and ash spread through the area.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Trump has vowed to impose new import tariffs

What Impact Will Trump Have On The World Economy?

Published in September, ex-ECB chief Mario Draghi's report raised the alarm over Europe's failure to keep up with the United States
After Trump Win, EU Leaders Tackle 'Urgent' Reform Agenda
NATO allies are bracing for Donald Trump's return to the White House after his victory in the US election
'Going To Be Rough': NATO Braces For Trump's Return
The plight of ailing VW highlights Germany's economic challenges
German Big Business Calls For Early Vote, Economic Vision
Donald Trump has said he would hike tariffs on imports by between 10 and 20 percent
Low Taxes, High Tariffs: What A Trump Victory Means For The US Economy
Editor's Pick
Muhammad Ali (R) goes toe to toe with George Foreman in the Rumble in the Jungle on October 30, 1974

Rumble In The Jungle Remembered After 50 Years

Part of the ruined centre of Ukrainian city of Vovchansk in mid-September
U.S.

'Wiped Off The Face Of The Earth': How Russia Erased A Ukrainian City

Students are learning how to earn a living from online influencing

'Serious Business': Influencer Degree Launches In Ireland

Coral bleaching -- such as that seen here around Lizard Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef -- happens when the water is too warm
U.S.

Global Coral Bleaching Event Biggest On Record: US Agency

Real Time Analytics