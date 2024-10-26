Israel Strikes Iran: Multiple Attacks and Explosions Shake Tehran

Israel launched multiple waves of missile attacks on Iran early on Saturday in response to a wave of missiles Iran launched earlier this month.

"In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran," the IDF said in a video message.

The scope of the military strike was unclear but there were reports of explosions being heard just outside of Tehran.

A Tehran resident told The Associated Press that at least seven explosions could be heard

There were no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of the damage.

Israel warned the United States ahead of the operation against Iran, a U.S. official confirmed with Reuters, adding that the U.S. was not involved in the strike.

“I can now confirm that we have concluded the Israeli response to Iran’s attacks against Israel. We conducted targeted and precise strikes on military targets in Iran — thwarting immediate threats to the State of Israel.”



Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari talk about the… pic.twitter.com/1OOss3etpV — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 26, 2024

On Oct. 1, Iran launched more than 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted most of the incoming fire from two waves of attacks.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the ballistic missile attack on Israel came as a response for the IDF killing a Hezbollah leader and called it "legal."

Khamenei, 80, said the bombardment was the "minimum punishment" for Israel's crimes.

There are growing concerns that the direct strikes that Iran and Israel are carrying out directly on each other will escalate into a more widespread regional war.