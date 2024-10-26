World

Israel Strikes Iran: Multiple Attacks and Explosions Shake Tehran

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Israel attacks Iran
An IDF spokesman announced Israel's strikes on Iran. IDF/X

Israel launched multiple waves of missile attacks on Iran early on Saturday in response to a wave of missiles Iran launched earlier this month.

"In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran," the IDF said in a video message.

The scope of the military strike was unclear but there were reports of explosions being heard just outside of Tehran.

A Tehran resident told The Associated Press that at least seven explosions could be heard

There were no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of the damage.

Israel warned the United States ahead of the operation against Iran, a U.S. official confirmed with Reuters, adding that the U.S. was not involved in the strike.

On Oct. 1, Iran launched more than 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted most of the incoming fire from two waves of attacks.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the ballistic missile attack on Israel came as a response for the IDF killing a Hezbollah leader and called it "legal."

Khamenei, 80, said the bombardment was the "minimum punishment" for Israel's crimes.

There are growing concerns that the direct strikes that Iran and Israel are carrying out directly on each other will escalate into a more widespread regional war.

