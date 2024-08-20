Crime & Justice

New Jersey man hacked girlfriend to death with machete while her child watched: Prosecutor

A witness told police she allegedly overheard the suspect screaming, 'You cheated on me. You cheated on me, you b—'

By Tristan Balagtas
Brianna Greenwood Brianna Greenwood
Brianna Greenwood was allegedly slaughtered in an apartment complex parking lot in Wall Township, New Jersey, in May. GoFundMe

A New Jersey man accused of hacking his girlfriend to death with a machete while her child watched has been charged in her grisly slaying.

Alex J. Williams, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (machete) and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, in connection with the death of Briana Greenwood, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Greenwood – a mom of two – was allegedly slaughtered in an apartment complex parking lot in Wall Township, New Jersey, in May.

Williams called 911 after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend with a machete in front of her 3-year-old daughter, who was sitting in her car.

"... just come get me," Williams allegedly told dispatch, the Daily Voice reported, citing the criminal complaint.

A witness told police she overheard Williams screaming, "You cheated on me. You cheated on me, you b—. You cheated on me," and saw Greenwood slumped against a car.

Responding officers found Greenwood between two vehicles suffering from serious injuries to her face and arm, and Williams was arrested nearby.

Despite undergoing an 18-hour surgery, the victim died at the hospital a week later, loved ones said, according to a GoFundMe.

"Brianna's untimely departure serves as a stark reminder of the gravity of domestic violence," the fundraiser description read. She, her children, and her family did not deserve to suffer at the hands of such cruelty."

Greenwood also leaves behind an 8-year-old child.

