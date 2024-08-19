Deadly flash flooding in Connecticut triggers emergency evacuations

Heavy rain and dangerous flash flooding in Connecticut have triggered emergency evacuations and two deaths.

The bodies were found in the town of Oxford, and at least 100 others have since been evacuated by rescuers.

First responders rescued 19 people and a dog Sunday night from an Oxford restaurant and nearby apartment, Jeremy Rodorigo, the emergency management director for Beacon Falls, told CNN.

Responders also rescued an older woman and her dog from the apartment connected to the property, Rodorigo said while noting that no one was injured during the ordeal.

More rain is expected across the Northeast Monday afternoon, with a level 2 out of 4 risk of excessive rainfall for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York State.

Due to dangerous driving conditions in Connecticut, several cities and towns, including Stamford, Danbury, Southbury, and Naugatuck, have closed off roads.

Newtown police announced the closure of Route 34 in the area of the Stevenson Dam after parts of the road washed out.

"Multiple roads in town are flooded due to heavy rainfall. We are advising residents to stay in their homes, if at all possible," Southbury Police said.

"Crews are working around town, responding to emergencies and road closures."

The excessive rainfall also triggered a mudslide, leading to a gas leak near an apartment complex in Danbury, which had to be evacuated, according to CNN.

"We will continue helping towns with any resources they need to immediately respond and keep the public safe," Gov. Ned Lamont said Sunday.

Many thanks to the @CTDEEPNews crews and local first responders who quickly worked to safely evacuate people at Kettletown State Park yesterday afternoon and evening due to the sudden and intense rainfall. pic.twitter.com/rfnY6UNiCq — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 19, 2024

The State Emergency Operations Center is in an Enhanced Monitoring posture to continue monitoring the impacts of this severe flooding and begin coordination efforts among state agencies. CT Taskforce 1 has deployed to Southbury. Stay alert, listen to local officials, and be safe — CT Emergency Management & Homeland Security (@CTDEMHS) August 18, 2024