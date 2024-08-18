Europe

7.0 Russian earthquake triggers massive volcanic eruption

Ash columns from the Shiveluch volcano were blasted miles into the air following the tremblor off Russia's east coast

By Nina Joudeh
Russian volcano erupts after 7.0 earthquake
Photo shows ash erupting from the Shulsvich volcano following a 7.0-magnitude earthquake off Russia's east coast. Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake off Russia's east coast triggered a dramatic volcanic eruption that sent columns of ash miles into the air, local media reported.

The volcano also reportedly released a gush of lava.

The Shiveluch volcano is roughly 280 miles from the coastal city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky with a population of 180,000, CNN reported.

"The ash column is rising as high as 8 kilometers (5 miles) above sea level," TASS reported.

No major damage was reportedly caused by the earthquake or the eruption, but TASS noted that buildings are now being examined for potential damage, with special attention paid to social facilities."

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the quake's epicenter was about 55 miles from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and occurred at a depth of about 30 miles.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry has not released a tsunami warning despite a U.S. Tsunami Warning System alert that "hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km [186 miles] of the epicenter along the coasts of Russia."

