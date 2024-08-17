UK

British girl discovers ginormous dinosaur footprints on beach walk

The 10-year-old was searching for fossils with her mother on a beach in Wales.

By Mark Moore
Dino-dramatic
A 10-year-old British girl discovered footprints believed to be those of a camelotia that roamed the earth about 200 million years ago. PHOTO: The Dinosaur Database

A 10-year-old British girl walking along a beach in search of fossils with her mother stumbled upon a set of dinosaur footprints that are estimated to be some 200 million years old, according to a report.

The schoolgirl, identified by her first name, Tegan, spied the five gargantuan footprints that palaeontologists believe belong to a camelotia, a long-necked herbivore from the Late Triassic Period, the BBC reported.

The footprints were about 30 inches apart and are being examined to determine if they are authentic.

Tegan and her mother, Claire, were told by the palaeontology curator at the National Museum Wales that she is "fairly certain they are genuine dinosaur prints."

"We've got five footprints and we're talking about half-to-three-quarters of a meter [up to 2.5 feet] between each one," Cindy Howells said."These footprints are so big, it would have to be a type of dinosaur called a sauropodomorpha."

Tegan found the prints on the south Wales coast near where her mother grew up.

"It was so cool and exciting," she said.

"We were just out looking to see what we could find, we didn't think we'd find anything," Tegan said of the fossil hunt.

"We found these big holes that looked like dinosaur footprints, so mum took some pictures, emailed the museum and it was from a long-necked dinosaur," she added.

Howells said she believes the footprints are the real deal because of their stride pattern.

"If they were random holes, we'd be wary but because we have a left foot, a right foot and then a left and another right ... [and] there's a consistent distance between them," she said.

"It's quite a significant find. The buzz you get when someone contacts us with a definite dinosaur find, it's amazing," Howells said.

