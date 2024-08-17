Son of Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer arrested in girlfriend's murder

Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer Doug Clifford's son, who is a person of interest in a Nevada homicide investigation, was arrested on a murder charge after police believed they found the body of his missing girlfriend, according to police and reports.

Brent Clifford, 55, was nabbed Wednesday in a joint effort involving the Reno Police Department, the Placer County Sheriff's Office and Plumas County Sheriff's Office, the Independent reported.

Clifford is accused of killing Patricia Portella-Wright, 48, who was reported missing on Aug. 9, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

A body found Thursday in Washoe County, Nev., was tentatively identified as Portella-Wright, and authorities are awaiting confirmation from the county coroner's office.

Portella-Wright, who lived with Clifford, was last seen on Aug. 4, and police suspected him as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Clifford is also a person of interest in the murder of William Andrews, 68, who was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head in Reno on Aug. 11.

Clifford was arrested in Portola, about 50 miles south of Reno, driving Andrews' 2003 Chevy Blazer, police said.

He is being held in the Placer County jail.