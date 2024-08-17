World

World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

New discoveries reveal Neanderthals were able to adapt to harsh environments and hunted a larger range of animal species than originally thought.

By Mark Moore
Neanderthals Neanderthals
A picture of a reconstruction of the face of a Neanderthal found in the Netherlands. A new study of a site in Spain uncovered "surprising" evidence contradicting previous beliefs about modern humans' closest relative. BART MAAT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images/HNGN

Scientists uncovered "surprising" evidence at an archaeological site in Spain that Neanderthals, modern humans' closest relatives, adapted to harsh climate conditions and hunted a larger array of animals than previously believed, according to reports.

The new findings about the Neanderthals, who lived in Eurasia until disappearing about 40,000 years ago, were published in the Journal of Archaeological Science.

Neanderthals, who mated with Homo sapiens, were believed to be more primitive and less complex than today's relatives, but recent studies have challenged that notion.

The new study found the Neanderthals made intricate tools and exploited their environment to take advantage of a wide range of plants and animals, rather than just hunting large game like horses and rhinoceros.

"The animal bones we have recovered indicate that they were successfully exploiting the surrounding fauna, hunting red deer, horses, and bison, but also eating freshwater turtles and rabbits, which imply a degree of planning rarely considered for Neanderthals," Sofia Samper Carro, of The Australian National University and the lead author on the report, said in a statement.

Well preserved bones found on the site contained marks of how the Neanderthals processed their kills and other analysis fashioned tools that allowed them to thrive in their environment.

"They clearly knew what they were doing," Samper Carro said. "They knew the area and how to survive for a long time."

The site in Spain, in the foothills of the Southern Pyrenees, was discovered in 2008 and has been studied since.

At Abric Pizarro, one of a few sites around the world dating from 100,000 to 65,000 years ago, researchers compiled numerous artifacts, stone tools, animal bones and other evidence shedding new light on the life of Neanderthals.

Read more
Tags
Spain, Archaeology
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics