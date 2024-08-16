This time it was superstar Taylor Swift who apparently came for rapper Kanye West ... with a song.

Swift tweaked the title of her just released live version mashup of her hit "thanK you aIMee" on album The Tortured Poets Department and "Mean," which she performed in June at her Eras Tour show in London.

But this time the title was changed to "thank You aimEe" in an apparent nod to her long-time feud with Ye.

It was pushback from a singer bullied for years by West, who launched his feud with Swift when he stormed the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards presentation in 2009 to angrily declare that Beyonce should have won the Best Female Video honor Swift was accepting at that moment.

In his 2016 work "Famous," Ye also rapped: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b**ch famous."

Ye's ex-wife Kim Khardashian, who fiercely defended West at the time, is widely believed to be the initial target of "thanK you aIMee (i.e., Kim).

"All that time you were throwing punches, I was building something," Swift recounts in the song. "And I can't forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed 'F--- you, Aimee' to the night sky, as the blood was gushing / But I can't forget the way you made me heal."

Earlier this month Ye included a back-handed dig in a lyric in a new track on his Vultures 2 album with Ty Dolla $ign's about Swift and beau Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"I twist my Taylor spliffs [marijuana cigarettes] tight at the end like Travis Kelce," the rapper sings, prompting Kelce's dad to note on Facebook: "Mental illness on full display."

Swift's Tortured Poets Department bested Ye's Vultures 2 debut last week, which only pulled a No. 2 to Swift's No. 1 album (for the 14th week) on the Billboard 200.

Swift has said that Ye's attacks hurt her, telling Time magazine in an interview last year: "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."