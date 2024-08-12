Taylor Swift clips wings of Kanye West's 'Vultures 2' at top of charts

Kanye West's new "Vultures 2" album didn't make nearly as big a flap as he had hoped, thanks to his long-time foe Taylor Swift.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's album (the second in a trilogy) is debuting in second place this week on the Billboard 200 to Swift's "Tortured Poets Department," which is sticking with it No. 1 spot on the chart for the 14th week.

"Vultures 2" happens to have a sneaky lyric about Swift.

Swift's "Poets" ended the rapper's streak of 11 consecutive chart-topping album debuts, the Source noted.

Her chart-topper is no doubt sweet revenge for the singer, whose long-time feud with West goes back to 2009. That's when Ye stormed the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards presentation during Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video, and announced that the honor should have been given to Beyonce.

In his 2016 work "Famous," Ye also rapped: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b**ch famous."

Most recently West included a back-handed comment about Swift in a new track on "Vultures 2."

"I twist my Taylor spliffs [marijuana cigarettes] tight at the end like Travis Kelce," the rapper sings in a reference to the singer and beau Travis Kelce, who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, responded simply on Facebook: "Mental illness on full display."

Swift has said that Ye's attacks hurt her, telling Time magazine in an interview last year: "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."