Trapped worker drowns in Iowa golf course pond

A person was found dead in a pond on a golf course in Iowa on Wednesday after apparently becoming trapped under maintenance equipment, authorities said.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said a 911 caller reported a drowning at a pond at the Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City at 1:39 p.m. on Wednesday. First responders from the Hills Fire Department and the Johnson County Ambulance Service arrived to find the victim "fully submerged in a pond, trapped under maintenance equipment."

The victim was later identified as 38 year-old Christopher Plowman, an employee of the golf course, according to KCRG.

The sheriff's office said that he had been in the water for "an unknown amount of time."

The sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances that may have led to the Plowman's death.

--with reporting by TMX