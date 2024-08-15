Tim Walz explains why he didn't answer when Kamala Harris called to offer vice president slot

Tim Walz said that when Vice President Kamala Harris called to ask him to be her running mate, he didn't answer it because he didn't recognize the caller ID, allowing it to go to voicemail.

The Harris campaign posted a conversation on X between her and the Minnesota governor on Wednesday recalling how she reached out to him to offer him the vice president slot.

"I called you, Tim. I called you, Tim. You didn't answer, Tim," Harris said.

"Yes. I know. I know," Walz responded.

She asked: what happened?

"The most important call of my life. It popped up and we didn't recognize the caller ID and it went to, uh, it went to voicemail," Walz said.

The video then showed Harris getting a recorded message.

"Hi, this is Tim. I'm not able to answer the phone."

Harris left a voicemail: "Hey Tim, it's Kamala. I really want to talk to you!"