Missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s rescued from Florida swamp

A sheriff's office in Florida on Monday released body-worn camera video of deputies rescuing a missing woman with Alzheimer's disease from a swamp earlier this month.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said its Aviation Section responded to assist deputies on the ground in the area of the 3400 block Reynoldswood Drive in Tampa searching for a missing elderly woman at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 10. The woman, who has Alzheimer's disease, had wandered away from her home on foot.

The airborne crew used infrared cameras to locate the woman in a wooded area east of her home, and guided deputies to her location.

The video shows the woman standing in water in a "swampy area" thick with vegetation as deputies try to coax her into coming with them. When she appeared unresponsive, a deputy tried speaking to her in Spanish, which she seemed to understand. After some more coaxing, a deputy lifts her out of the water to carry her to safety.

"I am beyond thankful and relieved we were able to locate and rescue this missing woman quickly," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This incident highlights our specialized units and technology's critical role in ensuring the safety of our community. Our team's dedication to service and swift response made all the difference in bringing her home safely."

--with reporting by TMX