He was kicked out of a Florida strip club. He came back and drove a truck into the building

A patron got kicked out of a Florida strip club came back and driving a semitrailer tractor that he plowed into a group of people outside, killing one man and injuring two others before smashing into the building early Tuesday.

The grisly collision took place around 4:20 a.m. at the Emperor's Gentlemen's Club in Tampa, police said.

The unidentified driver was taken into custody and hospitalized in critical but stable condition with charges pending, police said.

"This is an unbelievably tragic and completely avoidable incident," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a prepared statement. "We will work to get justice for the victims and their families. We are thinking of all those impacted including the innocent bystanders who witnessed this horrific ordeal."