Texas Dominates Top 10 in List of Best Places to Work Remote in 2024

Texas is the place to be if you're considering a fully remote job, according to a new study.



Frisco, Texas has been named the best town in America for remote work based on a variety of factors, according to a new study by LawnStarter.

The study ranked the cities that offer the most opportunities for living a comfortable lifestyle. 500 of the biggest cities in the U.S. were compared based on 8 categories and factored in the number of remote job listings, internet access, quality and incentives for remote workers.



Texas took up half of the top 10 slots due to a variety of factors, including no income tax, home sizes, and an influx of major U.S. companies moving their corporate headquaters to the Lone Star state.

The top 5 cities after Frisco are Sugar Land Texas, Carmel Indiana, Flower Mound Texas, and Naperville Illinois.

While many employers are mandating their employees to come back to a physical worksite mostly by a hybrid schedule, employees are still finding ways to make working whether remotely or in person a viable pleasant option.