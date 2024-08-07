Alaska Arctic Circle town breaks all-time heat record as temperatures soar to 89 degrees

Alaska is going through an abnormal heatwave, reaching temperatures as high as 89.1°F (31.7°C) Tuesday in Deadhorse, Alaska -- a new record.

Deadhorse, Alaska, in the Arctic Circle, hit 89°F (31.7°C) yesterday, smashing its previous all-time high by 4°F.



A shockingly warm temperature for the Arctic. pic.twitter.com/aJHFPByBKL — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) August 7, 2024

According to meteorologist Greg Michaels, The unusually high temperatures in Alaska's interior are the result of a "very, very strong bubble of warm air, of high pressure that has set up over Alaska."

Fairbanks hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit on July 22 a record for that day of the year, beating the high of 89 set in 1968, according to the Washington Post.

Even though it's normal to experience high temperatures across the country in the summer months, it's usually different in Alaska due to its location near the Arctic circle.

By late July of this year, Fairbanks had already lost more than two hours of sunlight since the summer solstice, "so there's just less time to accumulate solar heat," Brian Brettschneider, a climate scientist at the National Weather Service's Alaska Region Headquarters told Scientific American.