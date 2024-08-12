Utah woman kidnapped her child, hid her in cult compound for a year

A Utah mom accused of kidnapping her child allegedly hid her in a cult compound over a thousand miles away for a year, according to federal authorities.

In January 2023, Kimberly Dell Davidson-Drolet, 53, of Murray, Utah, allegedly kidnapped her non-custodial daughter from Utah and took her to a religious compound in Springfield, Missouri, where she hid her from her custodial father and police, said prosecutors.

Authorities did not elaborate on a motive or the age of the child.

Drolet's adult son Jaxson Davidson, 30, of Washington, Utah; Dallas Davidson, 23, of Washington, Utah; and Kristine Merrill, 53, of Murray, Utah, allegedly helped orchestrate the abduction, which was 14 months in the making.

Investigators tracked the victim down to the compound, run by a cult leader related to Drolet, and mobilized her rescue in June.

Drolet and her co-conspirators have each been charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to the feds.

She will appear in court Tuesday.

The accused have not yet entered pleas to the charges.