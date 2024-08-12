U.S.

U.S.

Utah woman kidnapped her child, hid her in cult compound for a year

The suspect was allegedly aided by three others

By Tristan Balagtas
Utah woman kidnapped her child, hid her in cult compound for a year
In January 2023, Kimberly Dell Davidson-Drolet, 53, of Murray, Utah, allegedly kidnapped her non-custodial daughter from Utah and took her to a religious compound in Springfield, Missouri, where she hid her from her custodial father and police, said prosecutors. Buchanan County Public Jail Records

A Utah mom accused of kidnapping her child allegedly hid her in a cult compound over a thousand miles away for a year, according to federal authorities.

In January 2023, Kimberly Dell Davidson-Drolet, 53, of Murray, Utah, allegedly kidnapped her non-custodial daughter from Utah and took her to a religious compound in Springfield, Missouri, where she hid her from her custodial father and police, said prosecutors.

Authorities did not elaborate on a motive or the age of the child.

Drolet's adult son Jaxson Davidson, 30, of Washington, Utah; Dallas Davidson, 23, of Washington, Utah; and Kristine Merrill, 53, of Murray, Utah, allegedly helped orchestrate the abduction, which was 14 months in the making.

Investigators tracked the victim down to the compound, run by a cult leader related to Drolet, and mobilized her rescue in June.

Drolet and her co-conspirators have each been charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to the feds.

She will appear in court Tuesday.

The accused have not yet entered pleas to the charges.

Read more
Tags
Kidnapping, Cult, Religious, Religion, Utah, Missouri, Custody, Investigation, Conspiracy, Crime
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics