Notorious escaped 'dead' Alcatraz prisoners lived out their days in Brazil, Nephew claims in book

Two former prisoners made famous in the film "Escape from Alcatraz" who presumably drowned when they fled the notorious lock-up in the cold waters off San Francisco didn't die, a relative now insists.

John and Clarence Anglin, who escaped from Alcatraz with prisoner Frank Morris in 1962, actually lived out their days in Brazil, claims a recent book "Alcatraz: The Last Escape," co-written by their nephew, Ken Widner.

Neither they — nor their bodies — were ever found. FBI officials, concluding the men had died in the attempt and their corpses lost at sea, officially closed the case in 1979.

Widner learned of the brothers' possible alternative history thanks in part to infamous mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger, who reached out years ago through an emissary to the family of the men he had met in prison.

Widner, whose mom, Marie, was one of 12 siblings of the Anglin brothers, eventually became captivated by his uncles' story.

Widner is convinced John and Clarence secretly succeeded in their escape and made their way to Brazil to work and raise families.

Information from Bulger, who was beaten to death in prison in 2018 while serving time after he was accused of 19 murders, was crucial in the research into the men's history, according to Widner.

"He thought very highly of John and Clarence," Widner said of Bulger in an interview with the Independent.

"We became these really good penpals," added Widner. "And I started to ask him about what life was like in Alcatraz with John and Clarence, and could you tell me anything about my uncles that I wouldn't have known?"

Ultimately, Bulger confessed that he advised the men throughout their breakout operation. The brothers tunneled out over time, covering up holes in their cell with papier mache that looked like venting grates, and used raincoats to stitch into rafts and life preservers to cross the bay.

They left behind dummies of themselves in their beds created in part with hair cut by prison barbers. One of the dummies exists to this day at Alcatraz, which is no longer a prison but a federal park that draws millions of tourists annually.

Widner told the Independent that Bulger advised the men: 'When you get out, go to Brazil, marry a local woman, have children, and they can never bring you back."

And that's what they did, Widner believes.

Widner claims that after the escape the men were met by one of the Anglin sisters and childhood friend Fered Brizzi, who flew them to Mexico.

Brizzi claims he paid a visit to the Anglins in 1992, and has a trove of photos and stories. A relative also later claimed to have visited the men.

The final confirmation came from another Anglin brother, Robert, also known as "Uncle Man," on his deathbed in 2009, Widner writes in the new book.

"He shared these words with my mom and sister: 'Your brothers are fine, and I have been in constant touch with them for over 25 years.'"