U.S.

U.S.

Costco membership scanners being installed at entrances

Members will no longer flash their cards at Costco employees but will scan them as they enter the store

By
CPSC Warns About Costco Mattresses Mold Growth Issue; Around 48,000 Bed Cushions Now Recalled
A Costco store is seen on September 23, 2022 in Monterey Park, California. Costco Wholesale Corp. topped estimates for quarterly results this week with total revenue rising 15% to $72.10 billion in a strong fourth quarter. Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Costco Wholesale will be installing membership scanners at the entrances of all its stores to prevent non-members from entering.

According to a CBS News report, the retailer announced that soon, members will no longer need to flash their cards at Costco employees but will simply scan them as they enter the store.

Costco, through its customer service page, announced that these changes will be implemented over the coming months.

"Over the coming months, membership scanning devices will be used at the entrance of your local warehouse. Once deployed, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card before entering," the statement read.

The statement also outlined what guests or non-members can do to enter the store.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti noted that since the pandemic, more people have been sharing memberships. The company began testing the scanners in early 2024.

One advantage of the membership scanners is that shoppers will no longer be approached by Costco employees asking for membership cards at self-checkouts and registers.

Although the company did not specify what prompted the installation at the entrance, it's worth noting that Costco previously cracked down on non-members using its food court, aiming to ensure that only members enjoy the famous $1.50 hot dog-and-soda deal.

Costco also asks shoppers for their membership cards and IDs at checkout registers.

"We don't feel it's right that non-members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members," Costco stated, as per CNN.

The retailer has already increased its basic membership fee from $60 to $65 and its premium membership from $120 to $130. It also noted that the maximum 2% annual reward for executive membership will increase from $1,000 to $1,250.

Tags
Costco, U.S.
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics