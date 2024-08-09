Costco membership scanners being installed at entrances

Costco Wholesale will be installing membership scanners at the entrances of all its stores to prevent non-members from entering.

According to a CBS News report, the retailer announced that soon, members will no longer need to flash their cards at Costco employees but will simply scan them as they enter the store.

Costco, through its customer service page, announced that these changes will be implemented over the coming months.

"Over the coming months, membership scanning devices will be used at the entrance of your local warehouse. Once deployed, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card before entering," the statement read.

The statement also outlined what guests or non-members can do to enter the store.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti noted that since the pandemic, more people have been sharing memberships. The company began testing the scanners in early 2024.

One advantage of the membership scanners is that shoppers will no longer be approached by Costco employees asking for membership cards at self-checkouts and registers.

Although the company did not specify what prompted the installation at the entrance, it's worth noting that Costco previously cracked down on non-members using its food court, aiming to ensure that only members enjoy the famous $1.50 hot dog-and-soda deal.

Costco also asks shoppers for their membership cards and IDs at checkout registers.

"We don't feel it's right that non-members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members," Costco stated, as per CNN.

The retailer has already increased its basic membership fee from $60 to $65 and its premium membership from $120 to $130. It also noted that the maximum 2% annual reward for executive membership will increase from $1,000 to $1,250.