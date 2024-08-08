New bodycam footage shows dramatic police confrontation with Trump shooter

Bodycam footage obtained by CNN shows a Butler, Penn. police officer climbing up the roof of the building where the shooter was laid out overlooking the Donald Trump rally.

In the video, officers are shown giving another officer a boost up the building. That officer then drops down as soon as he sees the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, laying on the roof.

Moments later, a Secret Service sniper shot and killed Crooks. Audio of the officers debriefing about the encounter can also be heard, with one saying it was a close call.

"F**king this close bro," the officer who saw Crooks says to another officer. "Dude, he turned around on me."

In another video shared by Butler police, one officer can be heard talking about the encounter minutes later, saying he told Secret Service agents to position officers near the building they found Crooks on.

"I f**king told them they need to post the guys f**king over here," the officer said. "I told them that, the f**king, the Secret Service, I told them that f**king Tuesday. I told them to post f**king guys over here."