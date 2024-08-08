Married teacher arrested after backseat romp with teenage student

A married teacher in Sydney, Australia, was arrested after claims that she engaged in sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old student in the backseat of a car.

Tayla Brailey, 30, is accused of having unprotected sex with the teen after exchanging lewd videos, according to 7NEWS.

In another incident, a student allegedly walked in on her performing a sex act on a boy at her home.

When police initially confronted the 30-year-old at Lurnea High, she immediately asked, "I'm going to jail, aren't I?"

Brailey is charged with sexually touching a person under special care and having sexual intercourse with a person under special care.

She appeared before a Liverpool court on Wednesday and was granted conditional bail.

The court granted her permission to attend the case hearing in October via video link.

Patrick Schmidt, Brailey's lawyer, said it was "early stages" when asked whether the teacher would be fighting the allegations.

"We're going to wait until we get the brief of evidence," he stated outside the courthouse.

The NSW Education Department informed 7NEWS that Brailey has been suspended without pay following her arrest and the charges against her.