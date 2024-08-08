World

CNN reporter struck by riot police tear gas during live report: 'He’s shooting directly at me!'

Video shows Madowo ducking and trying to take cover as several shots are fired near him.

CNN reporter Larry Madowo struck by fragments during Kenya protests
CNN

As CNN reporter Larry Madowo was on the air covering protests against corruption in President William Ruto's government, he was shot at by riot police in Nairobi, Kenya.

The video shows Madowo ducking and trying to take cover as several shots are fired near him. He's then suddenly struck in the face by fragments of a tear gas canister.

Madowo immediately yells at the Kenyan police: "That was aimed directly at me. He's aiming directly at me."

Seconds later, Madowo is hit once again by flying fragments.

"He's shooting directly at me. Why are you shooting at me? Why are you shooting at me? Why are you shooting at me? There's a flash bang there, watch out. He is still shooting."

[P]olice have been extra aggressive today. We've been covering these protests for the last two months, and today they've made sure that most of the city's deserted," Madowo told CNN anchor Jim Acosta in a debrief. "[I]t's almost entirely empty because anytime two or three people gather, police have been quickly breaking them up with flashbangs, with teargas, shooting in the air.

Protests erupted after a controversial finance bill that raised taxes was supposed to be withdrawn by Ruto. He was also forced to fire his entire cabinet. While Ruto did withdraw the bill and dismiss his cabinet, he backtracked by reappointing half of the ministers into his cabinet. The new cabinet was sworn in early Thursday, inspiring protests in Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria.

According to CNN, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights have said at least 61 people have been killed due to the nationwide protests.

