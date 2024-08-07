Dead infant found at recycling center in South Dakota

Police are investigating after an infant was found dead at a recycling center in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Tuesday, officials said.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said officers responded to Millennium Recycling on the 300 block of 50th Street North after staff discovered a dead infant at around 6:40 a.m.

"There was a baby that was found at the recycling center," police spokesperson Sam Clemens told KELO.

Clemens told the outlet that the infant was a boy, and although the baby's exact age was still unclear, he described the boy as a "full-term infant." Police are not yet sure how long the baby had been at the recycling center.

"We just don't have answers at this point of time," Clemens said. "It may take a long time before we come up with anything."

"Due to the sensitive nature of the incident and the ongoing investigation, Millennium Recycling is referring all media inquiries to local authorities," the facility said in a statement Wednesday. "We are providing full support to our staff and appreciate the community's understanding. We have no further comments at this time."

