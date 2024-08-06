Domain Name squatter Jeremy Green Eche hopes to sell domain to Harris campaign

Brooklyn Trademark lawyer Jeremy Greene Eche, known as a cyber squatter for purchasing domains for very little money then selling them off to brands for thousands, purchased a domain name under the URL HarrisWalz.com for $8.99 four years ago in 2020 when VP Kamala Harris was a Senator running for the 2020 Presidential race.

Now that VP Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate, Eche is willing to sell his HarrisWalz.com site for $15,000, he told the Associated Press.

Eche supported Clinton in 2016, and he is supporting Harris in this upcoming election, but it won't stop him from selling the domain to somebody else if the Harris campaign doesn't purchase it.

"The Harris campaign has hundreds of millions of dollars, so if they don't buy their own domain, that is kind of on them," he further revealed to The AP.

"I've got to sell it to somebody. I know I could just donate it, but that is not really how this works. People with billboards aren't donating their billboards to the campaign. It is just a property basically.