U.S.

U.S.

Hideout with stolen goods, recording studio found in former Marine Corps hangar

Car batteries powered the illegal setup, which featured disco lights and a fog machine

By Bruce Golding
Hangar hideout
A makeshift living space and recording studio are seen in police photos shot in a hangar at the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro in Irvine, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. Irvine Police Department/Facebook

Two enterprising California residents allegedly turned a hangar at an abandoned military air base into a secret hideout for stashing stolen goods — and making music.

The Irvine Police Department said officers discovered the remarkable setup on the grounds of the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro while investigating "trespassing activity" there.

Joshua Micheal Rosario, 29, and Patricia Lynn Ratliff, 53, both of Anaheim, were allegedly found inside the makeshift living space, which was furnished with a couch, a TV and "what appeared to be a recording studio, complete with disco lights and a fog machine," police said on social media Sunday.

Rosaro and Ratliff allegedly used car batteries to power the electrical equipment.

The Friday search also turned up unspecified "personal property from Irvine residents," as well as 11 bicycles, numerous spools of copper wire, two airsoft rifles, an illegal M-800 firework and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Rosario and Ratliff have been repeatedly cited or arrested for trespassing in the building on the grounds of El Toro, which was closed in July 1999 after figuring in the plot of the hit 1996 sci-fi movie "Independence Day," in which it was destroyed by aliens.

Rosario was arrested on open warrants and new charges that include burglary and drug possession, and Ratliff was arrested on warrants and also charged with trespassing, police said.

Read more
Tags
Trespassing, Marine Corps, California
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics