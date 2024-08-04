California thief leaves apology note after 10 businesses burglarized

Over a two-day crime spree in San Fernando this week, at least 10 businesses were hit, with the contrite hief leaving an apology note at one.

Ten businesses were burglarized or vandalized in and near the San Fernando Mall on Wednesday and Thursday, San Fernando Chief of Police Fabian Valdez said in an interview.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant Teriyaki Madness showed a burglar breaking into a cash register and leaving a Post-It note to apologize for the break-in.

The note read: "Sorry! Need $ for drugs. Won't come back."

Restaurant owner Mario Essary revealed that the restaurant was targeted twice this week, with the thief breaking in through a window on both occasions.

On the second break-in, the thief pried open both registers and stole $600, he told the Mercury News. .

Essary's restaurant has been burglarized five times in the last 13 years, but he said that the most recent break-in cost him the least in damages.

"The last time we had a break-in, [the thieves] had a game plan and left my point of sales systems damaged," he told the newspaper.

"This time, the thief left me a friendly note and said they needed money for drugs."