Olympic pole vaulter loses after his 'package' gets in the way

It's not the first time a biological issue has ruined an athlete's Olympics

By Nina Joudeh
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8
Anthony Ammirati of Team France competes during the Men's Pole Vault Qualification on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. Michael Steele/Getty Images

An Olympic pole vaulter took an unfortunate loss on Saturday when he failed to clear a 5.70-meter bar due to the 21-year-old athlete's private parts.

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati appeared to clear the bar, but when angling his body, he miscalculated the space, and a video shows the bulge in his spandex catching the bar during his fall.

The vaulter finished 12th in his qualifying group.

People raced to social media to share their impressions.

"When you're about to win an Olympic medal but your massive d*ck gets in the way while the whole world watches in slow motion," one user posted on X.

One Olympic fan commented on how awkward the event's commentators became when trying to address the incident.

Some even thought it qualified as a win.

This isn't the first time such a biological issue has ruined an athlete's Olympics. According to the Daily Beast, it also happened at the 2016 games in Rio.

One of the first athletes to go viral during the Paris Olympics was French diver Jules Bouyer, who was splashed across international papers when photos of him in his Speedo made their way around the internet.

Olympics, France
