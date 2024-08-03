Child dies when wind gust sends bounce house airborne at Maryland minor league baseball game

A 5-year-old Maryland boy died when a wind gust sent a bounce house 15 to 20 feet in the air on Friday night.

Charles County authorities said it happened about 9:20 p.m. during a Maryland Blue Crabs baseball game at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Officials said children fell before the inflatable landed on the playing field.

Charles County EMS personnel, who were already stationed at the stadium for the game, along with trainers from the baseball team and several volunteer first responders immediately began to treat the young victims.

Maryland state police rushed the worst injured victim to Children's Hospital but the 5-year-old, from La Plata, died.

A second child remained hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

"We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time," stated Charles County Government Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins.

The Blue Crabs canceled Saturday night's game and was offering counseling to families, players and fans who attended the game.

Courtney Knichel, the team's general manager said, "Our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all."

