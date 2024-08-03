Headlines

Headlines

Child dies when wind gust sends bounce house airborne at Maryland minor league baseball game

A 5-year-old boy was inside the moon bounce when it was carried 20 feet into the air

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Bounce house incident
A young child when a gust of wind picked up a bounce house at a minor league baseball game in Maryland. Credit: Marie Ragano /TMX

A 5-year-old Maryland boy died when a wind gust sent a bounce house 15 to 20 feet in the air on Friday night.

Charles County authorities said it happened about 9:20 p.m. during a Maryland Blue Crabs baseball game at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Officials said children fell before the inflatable landed on the playing field.

Charles County EMS personnel, who were already stationed at the stadium for the game, along with trainers from the baseball team and several volunteer first responders immediately began to treat the young victims.

Maryland state police rushed the worst injured victim to Children's Hospital but the 5-year-old, from La Plata, died.

A second child remained hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

"We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time," stated Charles County Government Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins.

The Blue Crabs canceled Saturday night's game and was offering counseling to families, players and fans who attended the game.

Courtney Knichel, the team's general manager said, "Our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all."

Read more
Tags
Maryland
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics