Carrie Underwood to replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’ judges panel

Carrie Underwood is returning to "American Idol" as a judge nearly 20 years after she won the competition series' fourth season.

Underwood won "American Idol" back in 2005, and became a household name overnight. Now, she will replace Katy Perry on the upcoming 23rd season of the singing competition, joining fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. The move makes her the first former contestant to serve as a judge.

The news was announced on "Good Morning America" on Thursday, with a throwback video clip showing her first appearance on "Idol," as she headed to an audition St. Louis, Mo., from her hometown of Checotah, Okla.

"I remember being at home in our little house and seeing on TV that there were auditions in St. Louis. My mom said, 'If you want to go, I'll drive you,' " Underwood said. "I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show."

After her win, Underwood went on to become a country music superstar. The eight-time Grammy Winner has released 28 No. 1 singles and sold some 85 million records worldwide. She has also picked up a slew of CMA Awards, American Music Awards and People's Choice Awards.

"I'm proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show, and I'm so proud of everything that I've accomplished since," Underwood said.

"This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America's hearts on Idol and launched her successful multi-Grammy Award-winning career, As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows of television," Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said in a statement.

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and for audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades," Erwich said. "Welcome home Carrie."

"American Idol" premiered on Fox in 2002 and ran on the network for 15 seasons, ending in 2016. In 2018, the show was revived on ABC. Season 23 is set to premiere in spring 2025.

--with reporting by TMX