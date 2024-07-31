Park Service Seeks to Identify Vandals From Washington Protest

The U.S. Park Police is seeking the public's help in identifying six vandals accused of spray painting pro-Hamas graffiti on historical landmarks during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial visit to Capitol Hill last week.

The individuals, who appear to be five men and one woman, are also responsible for assaulting a police officer at Columbus Circle in Washington, D.C., authorities alleged.

The Israeli leader's speech to Congress Thursday sparked waves of chaos near Capitol grounds.

Bystander video showed a dramatic scene of police dressed in riot gear pepper spraying, striking, and arresting pro-Palestinian protesters outside Union Station, where demonstrators also set fire to the American flag.

Pepper spray deployed as police make arrests outside Union Station in DC pic.twitter.com/irjE5tt4XI — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 24, 2024

A separate clip appeared to show extensive vandalism to the Columbus Fountain, with the phrase, "Hamas is Coming" spray painted across.

The Liberty Bell was also subject to similar defacement.

During his address to Congress Thursday, Netanyahu vowed "total victory" in the Israel-Hamas conflict and called American critics of the war "idiots," according to the Associated Press.

Netanyahu continues to face immense pressure from his cabinet members to reject a deal that would eliminate the possibility of an attack on Rafah.

The war in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, with 80% currently sheltering in Rafah after forced from their homes amid Israel's destruction throughout the enclave.