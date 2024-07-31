IHOP Brings Back All You Can Eat Pancake Special: Here's What You Need To Know

IHOP is brining back a popular promotion.

The menu is featuring a all you can eat pancake special for $5.

The all-day breakfast chain made the announcement on its website but says it is a limited time offer.

There are a few small details. The deal is for dine-in only. We're not sure how all you can eat would work on takeout anyway.

The special includes buttermilk pancakes only. Sorry, chocolate chip pancake fans.

Free all you can eat pancakes will be included for free with any combo meal purchase.

Restuarants have been looking for promotions to bring back inflation-wary customers.

McDonald's has extended a popular $5 meal deal that it rolled out this summer.