U.S.

U.S.

According to Fox Host, Scientists Say Voting for a Woman Makes Men 'Transition' to Women

The comments were made during a live panel discussion on Tuesday

By
According to Fox Host, Scientists Say Voting for a Woman Makes Men “Transition” to Women
Host Jesse Watters said the call was "a struggle session for pale, harry, flabby California artists," with former wrestler Tyrus saying it was "so racist." Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Fox News' "The Five" held a live panel discussion on Tuesday to discuss a recent Zoom fundraising event in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, where a popular host claimed scientists say voting for a woman makes men 'transition' to women.

The panel watched a few clips from the fundraiser hosted by "White Dudes for Harris" and gave their reactions. Host Jesse Watters couldn't wrap his head around how or why the group even formed, and said, "I don't see why any man would vote Democrat."

The host also had some additional harsh commentary to add when it came to the subject of men voting for women.

"And to be a man and then vote for a woman just because she's a woman is either childish - that person has mommy issues - or they are just trying to be accepted by other women," Watters said. "I heard the scientists say the other day that when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman."

Watters also said the call was "a struggle session for pale, harry, flabby California artists," with former wrestler Tyrus saying it was "so racist."

Tyrus also argued that if a "Black brothers for Trump" group got together they'd "lose" their "blackness" instantly. The panel seemed to agree with him.

Watters and Tyrus weren't the only ones on the Fox panel - they were joined by three of their female co-hosts. And even they weren't too happy about Watters' comment.

Host Jessica Tarlov reminded the panel that "these affinity groups exist in every election," and that when she went to the RNC she saw people flaunting "swag" everywhere. When Host Dana Perino interjected and said, "you did not see a thing for 'White Dudes for Trump'" Tarlov responded with "well, it was basically the whole room."

Read more
Tags
Kamala Harris, Fox, Women, Men
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics