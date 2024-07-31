According to Fox Host, Scientists Say Voting for a Woman Makes Men “Transition” to Women

Fox News' "The Five" held a live panel discussion on Tuesday to discuss a recent Zoom fundraising event in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, where a popular host claimed scientists say voting for a woman makes men 'transition' to women.

The panel watched a few clips from the fundraiser hosted by "White Dudes for Harris" and gave their reactions. Host Jesse Watters couldn't wrap his head around how or why the group even formed, and said, "I don't see why any man would vote Democrat."

The host also had some additional harsh commentary to add when it came to the subject of men voting for women.

"And to be a man and then vote for a woman just because she's a woman is either childish - that person has mommy issues - or they are just trying to be accepted by other women," Watters said. "I heard the scientists say the other day that when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman."

Watters also said the call was "a struggle session for pale, harry, flabby California artists," with former wrestler Tyrus saying it was "so racist."

Tyrus also argued that if a "Black brothers for Trump" group got together they'd "lose" their "blackness" instantly. The panel seemed to agree with him.

Watters and Tyrus weren't the only ones on the Fox panel - they were joined by three of their female co-hosts. And even they weren't too happy about Watters' comment.

Host Jessica Tarlov reminded the panel that "these affinity groups exist in every election," and that when she went to the RNC she saw people flaunting "swag" everywhere. When Host Dana Perino interjected and said, "you did not see a thing for 'White Dudes for Trump'" Tarlov responded with "well, it was basically the whole room."