Family of Murdered Woman With Disabilities Has Message for the Killer

'She's never going to call me baby bro anymore'

By Josh Cohen @JoshCohenWriter
Kristie Murray, 48, was found dead on July 6th by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in a dirt lot on Picketville Road Action News Jax Screen Grab

The Florida family of a disabled woman who was found dead in the dirt earlier in July now has a message for her killer.

Kristie Murray, 48, was found dead on July 6th by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in a dirt lot on Picketville Road. Police say Murray, who had disabilities and was high-functioning mentally handicapped, died from blunt force trauma, and the case remains unsolved.

Mark Raymer, Murray's younger brother, now has a message for her killer, according to Action News Jax.

"The human side of me wants to say not nice things but if you're listening, I hope you have the conscience and you want to come forward and clear your conscience and pay your debt to society you now owe," he said.

"It was surreal, it still is, it's in my mind that someone murdered my sister and it's a hard thing to swallow," Raymer continued. "I'll never understand why anyone would do that to a handicapped person, any person at all."

She was loved by her family and Raymer remains in deep mourning as he laments that he will never speak to her again.

"She'd always give me a call, 'Hey brother this is what I'm doing now, I love you guys, tell the babies,' you know, my children, 'That I love them and miss them," he said. "She's never going to call me baby bro anymore."

"She was fun-loving, give you the shirt off her back. I know these things sound cliché but it was true," he expressed.

