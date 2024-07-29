U.S.

U.S.

Large Outdoor Illegal Speakeasy Discovered in Philadelphia Field

'Will no longer be a place for people to come back and drink illegally'

By Nina Joudeh
Man Shot in Philly - Illegal Speakeasy Discovered
Philadelphia police say a shooting led is what led to the discovery of a large speakeasy operating illegally in the southwest section of the city. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

An illegal and outdoor speakeasy was discovered by police in a Philadelphia field following a shooting incident.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the back at 60th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, reported FOX 29.

Officers arrived on scene, where they found a large and "very well organized" speakeasy operating in the open field.

Authorities revealed it spans a number of acres and includes enough seating, food, and beverages for hundreds of people.

The illegal speakeasy appears to have been operating for a long time.

"This will no longer be a place for people to come back and drink illegally," said Inspector D.F. Pace.

A resident in the area told FOX 29 that the speakeasy has been going on for at least 5 years and operates from March to November every year.

"At this time, we believe it is possibly city-owned, but it's too early to tell," added Pace.

"We're going to now enlist the help of other city agencies to determine exactly who that property belongs to. And it may belong to multiple owners. We're not sure. It's that vast a piece of land that was being used for this illegal meeting place."

The 37-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, according to Philadelphia 10.

No arrests have been made as the investigation remains active.

Read more
Tags
Philadelphia, Police, Man, Shooting
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics