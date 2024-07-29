Large Outdoor Illegal Speakeasy Discovered in Philadelphia Field

An illegal and outdoor speakeasy was discovered by police in a Philadelphia field following a shooting incident.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the back at 60th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, reported FOX 29.

Officers arrived on scene, where they found a large and "very well organized" speakeasy operating in the open field.

Authorities revealed it spans a number of acres and includes enough seating, food, and beverages for hundreds of people.

The illegal speakeasy appears to have been operating for a long time.

"This will no longer be a place for people to come back and drink illegally," said Inspector D.F. Pace.

A resident in the area told FOX 29 that the speakeasy has been going on for at least 5 years and operates from March to November every year.

"At this time, we believe it is possibly city-owned, but it's too early to tell," added Pace.

"We're going to now enlist the help of other city agencies to determine exactly who that property belongs to. And it may belong to multiple owners. We're not sure. It's that vast a piece of land that was being used for this illegal meeting place."

The 37-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, according to Philadelphia 10.

No arrests have been made as the investigation remains active.