'Devoted' Mother Gunned Down In Front of Infant Daughter in NYC

'Her kindness, generosity, and love were unparalleled'

By Nina Joudeh
Marisa Galloway Gunned Down in NYC Amid Custody Battle
Marisa Galloway, a mother of two, was gunned down in New York City amid a contentious custody battle over her four-year-old daughter, pictured on the right. GoFundMe

Following the tragic death of devoted mother Marisa Galloway, 46, who was gunned down in front of her infant daughter in New York City on Friday, a GoFundMe has been organized in her honor.

The fundraising page says Marisa touched everyone she met, calling her kindness, generosity, and love unparalleled.

The mother dedicated her life to her two young daughters, Lili and Mariel, as they were described as "her world."

"Marisa's untimely passing will leave a void in all of our lives. But her memory will live on in her daughters and in all of our hearts," shared loved ones.

Galloway was shot in the head and back on a street in New York City's Upper East Side by her four-year-old child's grandmother, Kathleen Leigh, 65.

Leigh, who was battling terminal cancer, then killed herself with Galloway's other 1-year-old daughter sitting in a nearby car seat, according to the University Herald.

A note was found in the 65-year-old's pocket that read "for police." However, the contents of the letter remain unknown.

Galloway was in the midst of a contentious custody battle with Leigh's son, Kenny Leigh, at the time of her death.

Leigh, a retired probation officer from Chicago, had been living with family members in New York City for the past several years.

Two guns were found in her possession following the incident-one used in the shooting and the other in a tote bag.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, while Galloway was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died.

New York, Mother, Shot, Dead, Custody battle, Grandmother, Upper East Side, Daughter
