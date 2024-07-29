Conspiracy Theorist Clay Higgins Named to House Probe on Trump Assassination Attempt

GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson has named Louisiana Republican and conspiracy theorist Rep. Clay Higgins to a House task force to investigate the assassination attempt on Donald Trump earlier this month.

Just months ago the hard-right lawmaker insisted with absolutely no evidence that "ghost buses" took agents provocateurs to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to instigate the insurrection.

He has also claimed that the federal government is "waging a civil war" on Texas, and that the charges against Trump for removing classified documents from the White House was the result of a mysterious "perimeter probe" by unnamed "oppressors."

President Trump said he has "been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM."



This is a perimeter probe from the oppressors. Hold. rPOTUS has this.



Buckle up. 1/50K know your bridges. Rock steady calm. That is all. — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) June 9, 2023

Higgins, a member of the House Oversight Committee, the House Armed Services Committee, and chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement, will be one of seven Republicans and six Democrats on the bipartisan panel.

Johnson and House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries insisted in a joint statement that they have the "utmost confidence in this bipartisan group of steady, highly qualified and capable members of Congress to move quickly to find the facts, ensure accountability and help make certain such failures never happen again."

Higgins said in a statement he will be honored to serve on the high-profile investigation.

"We will deliver the truth to the American people," he posted on X.

The Task Force will have the House of Representatives full investigative authority, including subpoena power.

Higgins' appointment was hailed by Trump supporters, but the lawmaker's critics erupted.

Clay Higgins? Mr. Conspiracy? Great job. — brian kenney (@hiegold) July 29, 2024

Clay Higgins, known for his unyielding commitment to conspiracy theories, has not shied away from promoting absurd claims. Recently, he propagated the bizarre "ghost buses" theory, alleging that FBI informants were transported to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, to incite the… — Chris Swart (@BwanaChris) July 29, 2024

Republican Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, who witnessed the assassination, will lead the task force.

Other Republican members of the panel are: Reps. Mark Green of Tennessee, David Joyce of Ohio, Laurel Lee and Michael Waltz of Florida, and Pat Fallon of Texas.

The leading Democrat on the task force will be Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado.

Other Democratic members are Reps. Lou Correa of California, Madeleine Dean and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Glenn Ivey of Maryland, and Jared Moskowitz of Florida

The FBI has not determined the motivation of shooter and registered Republican Thomas Matthew Crooks when he opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

One bullet grazed Trump's right ear as he spoke at the rally.

Another bullet killed spectator and former Pennsylvania volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore. Two others in the crowd were seriously injured.

Crooks sought information on the internet about appearances by other leading figures, including President Joe Biden and members of the royal family.

The Secret Service has been sharply criticized for failing to take action earlier to stop Crooks who was seen by rally spectators and local police on the rooftop of a nearby building as much as 90 minutes before he opened fire.