9-Year-Old Boston Boy Robbed At Gunpoint on Playground

A 9-year-old Boston boy said he thought he was going to "die on the spot" when two boys robbed him at gunpoint on a playground.

Using what turned out to be a fake gun, the 15-year-old suspects demanded the victim hand over his iPhone while playing at a Dorchester neighborhood park Thursday evening, said police.

"I was terrified," the victim, who WCVB-TV declined to identify, said. "I was thinking like, 'What if I die right here on the spot, right here?'"

"If you do not give me your phone right now, he's going to shoot me," the boy recalled.

"All he wanted to do is just shoot me right there if I didn't give him my password," he told the station. "I had to get them because I didn't want to get shot."

The unidentified teen suspects also robbed the boy's friend of his shoes, WBTS-TV reported, citing police.

The pair, who are being held without bail, face charges of armed robbery and threatening to commit a crime.

"Being robbed at gunpoint is a terrifying experience for anyone. But the age of the victim here, and the ages of the charged juveniles, adds an extra layer of shock and heartbreak. I commend this young boy and the adults present for providing the information that led to the arrest," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement, according to WFXT-TV.