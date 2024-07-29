Burglar Arrested Inside Connecticut State Office Building

Authorities received an alarm activation notice for a burglary on July 28 at the Comptroller's building located at 165 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, Connecticut.

The responding officers arrested the intruder, Cristian Gonzalez, 43, as he allegedly forced entry into the utility area beneath the building through a metal gate.

Gonzalez caused damage to various utilities, resulting in power outages and system failures at the building, and was charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal trespassing in the second degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, and possession of burglary tools.

The suspect was unable to make bond and will face Hartford Superior Court on July 29.

Officials have stated that there is no threat to the public or the employees of the building.

The investigation into the incident remains active.