U.S.

U.S.

'No More Excuses': Newsom Orders Removal of Homeless Encampments in California

A recent Supreme Court decision opened the doors to ban people from sleeping in public spaces

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
New SCOTUS Ruling Is 'Punishing People For Being Homeless,' Sotomayor Says in Dissenting Opinion
A new Supreme Court ruling that is “punishing people for being homeless” has paved the way for cities to enforce outdoor sleeping bans on unhoused people. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday ordering state agencies and departments to "adopt clear policies that urgently address homeless encampments."

His order also says they need to clear the encampents while "respecting the dignity and well-being of all Californians."

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision gives local governments the authority to enforce bans on sleeping outside in public spaces and remove the encampments.

"The state has been hard at work to address this crisis on our streets. There are simply no more excuses," Gavin said. "It's time for everyone to do their part."

The executive order directs state agencies and departments to adopt "humane and dignified policies" to notify and support the people inhabiting encampments prior to removing them.

Newsom cannot order local authorities to take action but his administration can apply pressure by withholding money for local governments, the Associated Press reported.

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn an appeals court's decision that found a law prohibiting homeless people from sleeping outside in Grants Pass, Oregon unconstitutional.

The majority opinion was penned by Justice Neil Gorsuch.

"Homelessness is complex," he wrote. "Its causes are many. So may be the public policy responses required to address it. The question this case presents is whether the Eighth Amendment grants federal judges primary responsibility for assessing those causes and devising those responses. A handful of federal judges cannot begin to 'match' the collective wisdom the American people possess in deciding 'how best to handle' a pressing social question like homelessness."

Read more
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics