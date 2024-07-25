'No More Excuses': Newsom Orders Removal of Homeless Encampments in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday ordering state agencies and departments to "adopt clear policies that urgently address homeless encampments."

His order also says they need to clear the encampents while "respecting the dignity and well-being of all Californians."

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision gives local governments the authority to enforce bans on sleeping outside in public spaces and remove the encampments.

"The state has been hard at work to address this crisis on our streets. There are simply no more excuses," Gavin said. "It's time for everyone to do their part."

The executive order directs state agencies and departments to adopt "humane and dignified policies" to notify and support the people inhabiting encampments prior to removing them.

Newsom cannot order local authorities to take action but his administration can apply pressure by withholding money for local governments, the Associated Press reported.

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn an appeals court's decision that found a law prohibiting homeless people from sleeping outside in Grants Pass, Oregon unconstitutional.

The majority opinion was penned by Justice Neil Gorsuch.

"Homelessness is complex," he wrote. "Its causes are many. So may be the public policy responses required to address it. The question this case presents is whether the Eighth Amendment grants federal judges primary responsibility for assessing those causes and devising those responses. A handful of federal judges cannot begin to 'match' the collective wisdom the American people possess in deciding 'how best to handle' a pressing social question like homelessness."