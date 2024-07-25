U.S.

U.S.

Part of Yellowstone National Park to Remain Off-Limits After Hydrothermal Explosion

The blast on Tuesday sent steam and rocks the size of grapefruits soaring into the sky

By Mark Moore
Part of Yellowstone to remain closed
A hydrothermal explosion in Yellowstone National Park sent visitors running for cover on Tuesday. The National Park Service that area of the park will remained closed for the rest of the summer. Colin McCarthy's X Account

The area of Yellowstone National Park where a hydrothermal explosion sent visitors scrambling for cover from rocks and steam will remain closed for the remainder of the summer, the National Parks Service said.

No one was injured in the eruption on Tuesday in Biscuit Basin, which is about two miles away from Old Faithful.

It destroyed a nearby boardwalk, sent steam into the air and propelled "grapefruit-sized rocks" hundreds of feet away, the NPS said.

The hydrothermal explosion was caused by water suddenly "transitioning to steam in the shallow hydrothermal system beneath Black Diamond Pool and was not caused by volcanic activity."

The NPS said such explosions "typically occur" in the park a few times a year, but usually in the back country where they may not be detected.

Read more
Tags
Yellowstone National Park
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics