Parents Forced 8 Children To Live in 'Underground Cave' While Enduring Years Of Sexual Abuse

By
Valerie Cordell and Melvin Cordell
Valerie Cordell, 41, pleaded not guilty to 18 charges, including child abuse and first-degree criminal sexual penetration. Her husband, 50-year-old Melvin Cordell, is facing 24 charges, including rape, child abuse, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence.

A New Mexico couple is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say they allegedly forced their eight children to live in squalid "underground caves" while subjecting them to a decade of physical and sexual abuse.

The abuse came to light in October 2024 when the couple's 16-year-old daughter confided in staff at the New Mexico National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Academy, according to KRQE News.

The teen reported years of alleged sexual abuse, neglect and forced incest, prompting Roswell Police to alert state authorities. She said her family had been living in what she described as "underground caves" on a property in Deming.

On Monday, 41-year-old Valerie Cordell pleaded not guilty to 18 charges, including child abuse and first-degree criminal sexual penetration. Her husband, 50-year-old Melvin Cordell, is facing 24 charges, including rape, child abuse, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence.

The teen disclosed that her father had allegedly performed two at-home abortions on her, and that she had reportedly been raped by both him and other adult relatives. She described a home life of starvation, coercion and extreme deprivation, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

Both parents remain in custody at the Luna County Detention Center following their arrests on February 21. Melvin Cordell is scheduled to be arraigned on May 5.

Authorities believe the abuse occurred over a 10-year period from 2014 to 2024. Additional investigations are ongoing, particularly into alleged accomplices in Nevada.

