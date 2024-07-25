National Park Service to Grow Bison Population in Yellowstone National Park

The National Park Service approved a management plan that will allow the number of bison at Yellowstone National Park to increase to around 6,000.

The decision announced on Wednesday will increase the bison population to between 3,500 and 6,000 after calving to keep the numbers around 5,000, "consistent with the 10-year average," the NPS said.

"We have come a very long way since the last bison management plan was signed in 2000," Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the statement.

"This new plan solidifies much of the progress made over the past two decades and provides a foundation for future decision making. We appreciate the significant engagement on this plan by our affiliated Tribes, partners, and the general public," Sholly said.

To regulate the herd, the NPS will transfer live bison to tribal nations and allow hunts outside the park.

If the numbers suprass 5,200, some bison will be harvested "to provide meat and hides to the tribes."

At the same time, if the population falls to around 3,000 animals, the NPS will institute more actions to protect the population.